Mitch Glazier Named RIAA President

Recording Industry Association of America executive VP Mitch Glazier has been named president of the recording industry trade group.

He will also be named chairman and CEO in January 2019, when Cary Sherman has said he plans to retire after 40 years in the music business.

There is currently no president, the post having been filled by Sherman before he became CEO a number of years back.

Glazier is an 18-year veteran of RIAA. Glazier is the former chief counsel of the House Judiciary Committee.

“We have known Mitch from the time he served as counsel to the Judiciary Committee and have watched him become an effective leader and knowledgeable advocate for the music industry’s positions on important copyright issues,” said Reps. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, and John Conyers (D-Mich.), ranking member. “We congratulate him on his promotion and look forward to his continuing contributions in the important debates that will help shape the 21st century music marketplace.”