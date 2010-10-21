Missouri AG Says Dish Could Be in Violation of Agreement

The attorney

general of Missouri has asked Dish network to allow subscribers to

cancel its service without penalty and to inform subscribers they may do

so.

AG

Chris Koster sent a letter Wednesday informing Dish that the fact it was

no longer carrying Fox regional sports nets and could lose access to

Fox TV stations was a violation of Dish's July 2009

"assurance of voluntary" compliance agreement to settle charges of

unfair and deceptive practices. Dish disagreed.

"Many

subscribers entered into long-term service contracts with Dish Network

under the belief that these channels would be provided during their

service commitment," he said, adding that if they had

known the channels might not be available they would not have entered

into the agreement. He also argues that Dish's cost have decreased now

that it isn't providing that programming, while subscribers monthly

rates have remained unchanged.

He said to

make sure the "cessation" of fox programming does not constitute a

violation of that agreement, it needs to allow cancellations without

cancellation fees.

"It's

unfortunate that Fox pulled its channels off Dish Network at 12:01 a.m.

on Oct. 1," Dish responded in a statement. "The loss of Fox regional

sports channels is completely out of our control.

We asked Fox to leave the channels up while we negotiated for a fair

deal and Fox refused."

Fox Networks

pulled the plug on FX, National Geographic Channel and 19 Fox Sports

Net regional sports channels earlier this month after they failed to

come to carriage terms by the Oct. 1 deadline. Dish's retrans deals with Fox come due Nov. 1.

Fox is separately in a carriage fight with Cablevision that has brought a lot of attention from public officials. Koster said

he recognized that Dish had substituted other channels for the Fox

programming, calling it "some restitution."

But that was not sufficient.

"Dish Network has as responsibility to its subscribers to provide the

channels they believed they would receive throughout the duration of the

contract," he said.

If that

became a general assumption by local governments, it could have quite an

impact on the cable industry's migration of analog channels to digital.

Dish said

that it was not in violation of the compliance agreement: "The

negotiations between Dish Network and various Attorneys General that

ultimately lead to the 2009 Assurance of Voluntary Compliance

specifically recognized that our programming packages change over time.

The pay-TV industry is intensely competitive, dynamic and rapidly

evolving. Our customers understand that..."