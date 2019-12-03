‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ Set to Air on PBS’s ‘Masterpiece’

Miss Scarlet and the Duke, a crime drama set in the 19th Century co-produced by A+E International and Element 8 Entertainment, will have its U.S. debut in 2020 as part of PBS’s Masterpiece franchise, A+E announced.

The six-part series has also been sold to UKTV in the U.K., CBC in Canada, Yandex is the Commonwealth of Independent States, Seven Network in Australia, Lightbox in New Zealand, RTL in German and OTE Cosmote TV in Greece.

“We are absolutely thrilled with the global momentum for this new series, built on a strong line-up of top tier international broadcasters and kicking off under the auspices of the world renowned, multi-award-winning Masterpiece franchise,” said Patrick Vien, group managing director, international, A+E Networks International. “It is also extremely gratifying that our co-pro division has taken flight in such a short time with this series and a number of other scripted and unscripted projects already in the works.”

Miss Scarlet and the Duke is about the first female detective in Victorian London. Kate Phillips stars as Eliza Scarlet and Stuart Martin plays detective inspector William Wellington, who is known as “the Duke.”

The series is produced in Dublin and was created by Rachael New.