‘Minx’ Set to Debut on Starz in July
Former HBO Max series to premiere on Starz July 21
Starz will debut the second season of comedy series Minx July 21, seven months after the show was canceled by HBO Max.
The Lionsgate Television-produced series stars Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson as creators of the first erotic magazine for women. The second season finds the two grappling with Minx’s explosive success, which brings more money, fame and temptation than either of them know to handle, according to Starz.
Along with Lovibond and Johnson, the series also stars Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Oscar Montoya and Elizabeth Perkins.
HBO Max canceled Minx in December 2022 while the second season was in production. Lionsgate-owned Starz picked up the series a month later.
Minx is executive produced by Ellen Rapoport, Paul Feig, Dan Magnate, Ben Karlin and Rachel Lee Goldenberg.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.