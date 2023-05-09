‘Minx’ Set to Debut on Starz in July

Starz will debut the second season of comedy series Minx July 21, seven months after the show was canceled by HBO Max.

The Lionsgate Television-produced series stars Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson as creators of the first erotic magazine for women. The second season finds the two grappling with Minx’s explosive success, which brings more money, fame and temptation than either of them know to handle, according to Starz.

Along with Lovibond and Johnson, the series also stars Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Oscar Montoya and Elizabeth Perkins.

HBO Max canceled Minx in December 2022 while the second season was in production. Lionsgate-owned Starz picked up the series a month later.

Minx is executive produced by Ellen Rapoport, Paul Feig, Dan Magnate, Ben Karlin and Rachel Lee Goldenberg.