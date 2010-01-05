Minority, Women's Organizations Call on FCC to Ponder Net Neutrality Rules

A group of minority and women's organizations have called on

the FCC to think hard about the impact of proposed network neutrality rules on

the digital divide.

In a letter and proposal to the commission Tuesday, the

groups asked for a field hearing and workshop on the subject.

The groups are essentially the same ones that raised red

flags early on about the possible negative impact on minority access to

broadband of network neutrality rules, depending on how they were crafted. Theythen took umbrage at the suggestion by some in the public advocacy

community that the groups were carrying water for big media.

The group making the pitch include the Asian American Justice Center,

the Hispanic Technology & Telecommunications Partnership, the National

Black Caucus of State Legislators, and the National Conference of Black Mayors.

In their proposal, they asked the FCC to drill down into

issues like whether network neutrality issues should apply to search engines

and content and application providers--the FCC has signaled it should be

confined to the ISPs.

They also suggest that a number of "facially neutral,

idealistic" social policies unintentionally widened social divides by race

and income, citing Medicare and Social Security, for example. It also points to

school desegregation and the FCC's own minority broadcast ownership rules as

examples of programs that failed to close divides due in part to insufficient

enforcement. "What can be learned from these experiences and how can that

knowledge be applied to the design and implementation of potential network

neutrality regulations?"

They ask whether the FCC should do more research into

whether net neutrality rules would widen the divide or lengthen the timetable

for closing it.

The groups are

concerned that the rules, as applied, could inhibit investment, cost jobs,

and actually delay build-outs to underserved populations, which tend to be

disproportionately rural and minority.

They also ask whether there is a tension between the concept

of neutrality and affirmative actions to prevent discrimination or remedy past

discrimination.

In short, the groups want the FCC to fully vet the rules

with an eye toward possible unintended consequences for minorities, and to do

so through a field hearing and workshop. They want the FCC to look at each of

its six proposed neutrality rules to gauge their effect on minority investment,

deployment, adoption, and participation in the broadband economy.

The groups even suggest potential witnesses, which include

National Cable & Telecommunications Association President Kyle McSlarrow,

Rainbow/PUSH founder Rev. Jesse Jackson, NAB General Counsel Jane Mago, former

FCC Chairman Michael Powell, Comcast lobbyist Joe Waz and AT&T lobbyist Jim

Cicconi.