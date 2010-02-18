Minority Organizations Want FCC to Vote on Ownership Proposals

A collection of 23 minority-targeted organizations have

asked the FCC to get off the stick and vote on some of the "dozens"

of minority ownership proposals that have been put in front of it.

That came in a letter to FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski, with copies sent to

key legislators and filed as comments in various open FCC dockets. They gave the

chairman a shout-out, but had more than one bone to pick.

"From your eloquent letter of January

5, 2010 to Henry Rivera, Chair of the Advisory Committee on

Diversity for Communications in the Digital Age, we know that youshare our concern for the fact that minority ownership and employment in

our industries are de minimis and in many respects nearing extinction," they

wrote.

But they also criticized the FCC for not including "even a mention of

minorities or minority business enterprises" in its December National

Broadband Plan update.

The letter pointed out that the commission has a triennial obligation to report

to Congress "identifying and eliminating...market entry barriers for

entrepreneurs and other small businesses..." Actually, it pointed out that

the commission has yet to release its 2009 report, which the groups suggest

would have to include that the commission has not voted on any of

"dozens" of proposals, including ones endorsed by the FCC's own

Diversity Committee.

They said they wanted the chairman to vote on "several" of those

"long-pending, fully briefed and virtually unopposed proposals."

Led by the Minority Media & Telecommunications Council, the groups, which

included the NAACP, the Urban League, Rainbow PUSH, La Raza, the Spanish

Broadcasters Association and the National Association of Black Owned

Broadcasters, ticked off items it said the commission failed to take up in 2009

(five months of which were under the new chairman).

They included 1) holding a hearing on Arbitron's Portable People Meters, which

have been criticized for undercounting minorities; 2) even "minimal"

enforcement of broadcast EEO rules or assigning a compliance officer to enforce

the FCC's 2007 Advertising Nondiscrimination Rule, which they argue could equal

$200 million annually in advertising revenues not available to minority

broadcasters because of racial discrimination; 3) repealing the Designate

Entity rules they say led to minorities getting only $5 million worth of

spectrum in the $19 spectrum billion auction.

"We understand their concern and welcome their input," said

Thomas Reed, director of the FCC's Office of Communications Business

Opportunities, in response. "We share their commitment to a diversity of

participants and viewpoints at every level in the communications industry, and

closer to home, our own decision-making process."