Minority Groups Take Net Neutrality Codification Concerns to White House, Congress

Groups representing minority legislators and other public

officials have taken their concerns about the FCC's proposed expansion and

codification of network neutrality principles to the White House and Congress.

On the same day that the Minority Media & Telecommunications

Council held a conference in Washington

on broadband and social justice, the groups circulated a letter they were

sending to the president and the Hill calling on them to intervene in a

rulemaking they warn could widen the digital divide rather than close it.

They called closing the digital divide "one of the most

pressing social and civil rights issue of our day."

They asked the president to intercede to keep the FCC

focused on a broadband plan that closes that divide and does not include any

new rules they say could threaten that end.

While they said they were "enthusiastic

supporters" of an open Internet, a point which both sides of the debate

usually concede, they said they were "concerned that some of the net

regulations currently being contemplated by the FCC lend themselves to the

creation of unmanaged networks that would increase consumer costs, hinder new

job creation, diminish service quality and reduce broadband adoption and use,

particularly among the underserved."

They also said they supported transparency and rules that

prohibit discrimination against legal content.

These and similar groups have raised their network

neutrality concerns before, including withthe FCC, arguing that if the rules are a disincentive to investment in

broadband by the private companies that must do most of the investing to get

the Internet to underserved communities, which tend to have a higher percentage

of minorities and the poor, their constituencies could suffer. "Instead, [it could] lead to increased

digital disenfranchisement of our nation's minority and low-income

communities. Many civil rights advocates

fear [new internet regulations] could impede broadband adoption and could,

instead, lead to increased digital disenfranchisement of our nation's minority

and low-income communities," they said Friday (Jan. 22).

Some network neutrality rule activists have countered that

the groups were making those arguments for communications company contributors,

which led to counter-charges of racism and paternalism and, eventually, a ratchetingback of the rhetoric.

The letters came from the National Black Caucus of State

Legislators, National Foundation for Women Legislators, National Organization

of Black Elected legislative Women, National Conference of Black Mayors and the

National Association of Black County Officials.