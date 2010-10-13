MinorityCoalition Backs Applying NetRegs to Wireless

The divide

over network neutrality rules between coalitions of groups representing

various minority interests was in evidence again this week as the FCC

collected comments on its proposed expansion

and codification of its Internet openness guidelines.

While the

Minority Media & Telecommunications Council, representing a couple

dozen groups, said it continued to have deep concerns about the rulesand their impact on diversity, the Media Action Grassroots Network and Latinos For

Internet Freedom, comprising about as many groups (including the

National Hispanic Media Coalition [NHMC] and Free Press), told the FCC it

needed to apply those rules to all platforms, including

wireless broadband, to promote diversity.

"As the

comments note, people across the U.S. are using the mobile wireless

Internet to promote social justice and democratic discourse, which is

just one of many reasons why an open Internet without

gatekeepers and discrimination is essential," said Jessica González, VP

of policy and legal affairs for NHMC, which drafted the comments.

The groups

also said that the FCC was right to ask whether network neutrality rules

should be applied to specialized services--they called it a potential

loophole--but they said the FCC should not

weigh in without collecting more info.

By

Contrast, MMTC called network neutrality rules potentially

draconian regs that were unnecessary given the Internet culture's

ability to shame companies to shame any bad actors into compliance.

Both proponents and

opponents of the FCC's net neuatrality regs have found supporters among

minority organizations. Some argue that the regs could chill investment

and innovation and thus widen the gap between the

digital haves and the have nots, the latter which are

disproporationately minorities. Others argue that the rules will protect

diverse voices from being discriminated against online by gatekeepers

controlling access.