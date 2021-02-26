Mike Tyson Slams Hulu's 'Iron Mike' Limited Series
Boxer calls series "tone-deaf cultural misappropriation"
Mike Tyson blasted Hulu for its just-announced Iron Mike limited series of the boxer.
"This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu's corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story," Tyson wrote on Instagram Thursday. "To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu's concern for dollars over respect for black story rights."
Hulu announced the project earlier Thursday as part of its virtual winter TCA press tour.
Tyson wrote in the Instagram post that "the real Mike Tyson authorized story is in development" with an announcement coming soon.
Read Tyson's full Instagram statement below.
Iron Mike comes from 20th Television and was created by Steven Rogers, who was involved with the Tonya Harding biopic I, Tonya. Karen Gist was named showrunner.
