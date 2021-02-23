Mike Emanuel Named Fox News Chief Washington Correspondent

Mike Emanuel, Fox News Channel's chief congressional correspondent and senior political correspondent has been named chief Washington correspondent, effective immediately.

Emanuel joined FNC in 1997 as a Los Angeles-based correspondent. Before that, he was a reporter for KCAL-TV Los Angeles and a number of stations in Texas, including Fox affiliate KTBC-TV Austin, ABC affiliate KMID-TV Midland and KCEN-TV Waco.

In other Washington news, Jacqui Heinrich has been named congressional correspondent. She has been a national correspondent and before that a New York-based correspondent for FNC. She also co-hosts Fox News Audio's Fox News Rundown podcast. Her resume includes postings at NBC affiliate KOAA-TV Colorado Springs, ABC affiliate KTNV-TV Las Vegas, and WFXT-TV Boston.

“Whether he is delivering breaking news from halfway around the world or reporting the latest headlines from Capitol Hill, Mike has played a pivotal role on our news team throughout his tenure with the network, said Fox News Media President Jay Wallace. "We are proud his valuable insights and unrivaled work ethic will continue to help lead our best-in-class news coverage. We also look forward to Jacqui’s contributions breaking news on a new beat.”

