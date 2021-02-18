Media Figures Make Worth Groundbreakers List
Fox News' Harris Faulkner and Comcast's Dalila Wilson-Scott honored
Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner and Comcast's Dalila Wilson-Scott, executive VP and chief diversity officer, have been included in Worth's "Groundbreakers 2021: 50 Women Changing the World."
That is a list of the "50 most influential women of our time" as measured by their importance "to accelerating progress and propelling us closer to an equal and just world."
Faulkner was saluted as the only Black woman hosting a cable news show in 2020. "It is a tremendous honor to be included on Worth’s Groundbreaking Women list," she told the magazine. "It takes every voice and idea to pull us through tough times."
Wilson-Scott, who is also president of the Comcast NBCU Foundation, was described as a women who can "do it all."
Both were among women Worth said have "broken down barriers and are changing their industries—and, because of their determination, they’re making a difference for society as a whole."
