Comcast Promotes Wilson-Scott to EVP, Chief Diversity Officer

Comcast said Wednesday it has promoted Dalila Wilson-Scott to EVP and chief diversity officer, reporting to chairman and CEO Brian L. Roberts. Effective Wednesday (Oct. 7), she will oversee all diversity, equity, and inclusion activities for Comcast, as well as continuing to lead the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation and the company’s community impact work.

“Dalila is a fantastic leader and passionate advocate and supporter of our corporate social responsibility efforts, which have been at the heart of our company for decades,” Roberts said in a press release. “In her new role, she will build on our strong foundation, partnering with leadership teams across our organization to continue to make our company and culture more inclusive, and to help us drive substantive change.”

Wilson-Scott joined Comcast in 2016 to lead the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation and community impact work. She will continue to spearhead Comcast NBCUniversal’s charitable giving and philanthropic strategy, including its $100 million commitment to advance social justice and equality. Wilson-Scott also has been deeply involved in the company’s digital equity efforts. She will continue to be instrumental in helping identify and build partnerships with organizations to provide the skills training and resources needed for under-resourced communities to succeed in an increasingly digital world.

Prior to joining Comcast, Wilson-Scott spent more than 16 years at JPMorgan Chase, where she served as head of global philanthropy and president of the JPMorgan Chase Foundation. Prior to joining the Office of Corporate Responsibility, she served in the firm’s Corporate Merger Office as an integral member of the team managing the integration of JPMorgan Chase and Bank One.