Midterms Dominate News Hole

Click here for more 2010 midterm election coverage

The midterm

elections dominated new coverage for the week of Oct. 25-31, according

to the latest Project for Excellent in Journalism News Coverage Index,

with a particular focus on Tea Party candidates

and some internal drama in the Democratic party.

The story

claimed 42% of the news hole, up from 38% the week before and seven

times as much time and space as the number two story. that makes the

election the second biggest story of the year after

health care the week of March 22-28, when the reform bill passed.

The story topped all five media sectors studied, led by cable at 57%, and radio at 56%.

The number

two story was the economy at only 6% of the news hole, followed by the

terrorist plots uncovered (5%), and the oil spill and Afghan war (3%

apiece).

The index is

of approximately 1,000 stories from 52 different outlets across five

sectors: print, online, network TV, and cable and national radio.