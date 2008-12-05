Microsoft Taps New Chief Lobbyist

Microsoft has named a new chief federal lobbyist, Fred Humphries, who has headed its state government affairs team.

Humphries succeeds Jack Krumholtz as managing director of federal government affairs for the company.

Humphries will be trading one Washington office for another. He is currently based in Redmond, Wash., Microsoft's headquarters, but will be moving to Washington, D.C., in January.

Krumholtz had been with the company since 1995.

Humphries has strong Democratic ties, having served as a policy advisor to former Congressman Richard Gephardt and as a political director for the Democratic National Committee as well as serving on the staffs of four presidential campaigns, according to Microsoft.

The company recently lobbied hard against allowing Google and Yahoo! team up for online advertising. Google and Yahoo! subsequently called off the deal.