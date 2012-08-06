Michigan Rep Calls for Incentive Auction Hearing

Rep. Hansen Clarke (D-Mich.) says that

insuring that broadcasters retain their coverage areas after the FCC reclaims

spectrum and repacks stations in incentive auctions is an important emergency

communications issue that deserves its own Hill hearing.

In

a letter to the chair and ranking member of the subcommittee, Rep. Hansen said

that the auctions could impact the "growing number" of people who are

broadcast-only viewers. "I believe it is essential that broadcasters

retain their service areas during the auction process so they may continue to

provide emergency information and news to the local community."

Congress

has instructed the FCC to make its best effort to replicate that coverage, but

even some broadcasters have conceded that it may not be possible to replicate

it exactly.

He

said it would be in the best interests of national security to insure that

service loss was minimized, particularly in rural and "underserved"

areas, a term usually reserved for broadband buildouts.

He

also put in a plug for a hearing on including radio chips in mobile devices,

which broadcasters have argued is important for relaying emergency information

beyond a limited text message. "I believe the use of broadcast radio chips

can provide consumers with fast and reliable access to both emergency alerts

and in-depth emergency information," said Clarke.