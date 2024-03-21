Michelle Yeoh, Russell Crowe in ‘Ark: The Animated Series’ on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus has released Ark: The Animated Series, based on the video game Ark: Survival Evolved. Six episodes are available and seven more will follow at a later date.

The cast includes Michelle Yeoh, Russell Crowe, Gerard Butler, David Tennant, Madeleine Madden, Jeffrey Wright, Elliot Page and Vin Diesel.

The release date had not been previously announced.

Paramount Plus describes the show as “a sweeping saga spanning eons of human history. When 21st century paleontologist Helena Walker (Madden) finds herself resurrected on a mysterious primeval island populated by prehistoric beasts, she must learn to survive with new allies from throughout time, while trying to uncover the true nature of their strange new world.”

Lost Continent Entertainment and Lex + Otis produce the show. Executive producers are Jeremy Stieglitz and Jesse Rapczak, alongside Marc Diana, Doug Kennedy, Jay Oliva, James Baldanzi, Vin Diesel and Samantha Vincent for ONE Race Films; Gerard Butler and Alan Siegel for G-Base Entertainment; and Russell Crowe. Stieglitz, Oliva, David Hartman and Sebastian Montes are directors.

The game Ark: Survival Evolved came from Studio Wildcard.