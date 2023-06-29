MGM Plus Scares Up New Season of ‘From’

MGM Plus will bring back its sci-fi/horror series From for a third season, the network announced.

The series will continue to follow the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter, according to the premium service. The 10-episode third season is expected to return in 2024.

“The first two seasons of From captivated critics and terrified and engaged fans, who have formed a thriving online community that is trying to put the pieces together week by week as the secrets of the nightmarish town – and possibly beyond – are slowly revealed,” MGM Plus Head Michael Wrights said in a statement. "We can’t wait for fans to see the surprises ahead in season three, which promises more scares and mysteries but also more answers.”

From stars Harold Perrineau as well as Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He and Chloe Van Landschoot.

The series is executive produced by Jeff Pinkner, John Griffin, Jack Bender, Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Scott Rosenberg Joe Russo. Mike Larocca and Lindsay Dunn.