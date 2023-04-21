‘From’ Producers Promise More Frights In Second Season

MGM Plus’s original series From returns for its sophomore campaign April 23 with even more horror for viewers, according to producers and stars of the 10-episode series.

The series, created by John Griffin, follows the exploits of people held against their will in a small, middle American town whose secrets often lead to the demise of those forced to live there. Series star Harold Perrineau, who plays the town’s sheriff Boyd Stevens, told Multichannel News that the series’ second season will continue to unravel some of the secrets while delivering its share of scary scenes for viewers.

“The writers came up with an amazing second season for us that is a non-stop rollercoaster,” he said. “The series puts human beings in an unpredictable place where you have no idea what’s happening because nothing makes sense.”

Griffin added that the second season will produce more surprises and more fear for the residents of the town.

“Season one was very much about getting to know these people that are trapped in this place and getting to know the place itself,” From creator and executive producer John Griffin said during the recent Winter Television Critics Association press tour. “In season two we have the opportunity to really delve deeper into their experiences in both ways you would expect and ways you wouldn’t expect. We go a little deeper into the horror experience as well as the emotional experience that our characters are going through.”

Also: Michael Wright: MGM Plus Brand Will Help Build Audience Awareness for Premium Service

Along with Perrineau, From stars Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey and David Alpay. The series is executive produced by Griffin, Jeff Pinkner, Jack Bender, Josh Appelbaum, Mike Larocca, Andre Nemec, Scott Rosenberg, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Nancy Cotton, Michael Wright and Rola Bauer.