Meredith's Munson: Broadcasting Is Foundation Of Video Distribution

Ed Munson, VP and GM of KPHO-TV in Phoenix,

plans to carry the National Association of Broadcasters' message about who it

says is to blame for retrans blackouts to the House Communications Subcommittee Wednesday, according to prepared testimony

for a Sept. 11 video regulation hearing.

Munson plans to tell

the committee that it is not coincidence that three companies, Time Warner

Cable, DISH and DirecTV, have been involved in nearly

nine out of 10 retrans disputes over the past two years. In a Judiciary

subcommittee hearing Tuesday on satellite regulation, NAB witness Gerry

Waldron made the same point.

"It is not a

coincidence that these are the companies pressing Congress and the FCC most

aggressively to tip

the marketplace for

broadcast signals in their favor," said Munson in his testimony.

"Their tactics are straight out of the "How to Win in Washington" playbook

- create a "crisis," yell loudly about the crisis and then ask Congress to fix

the crisis in your favor...Congress should resist this cynical ploy by cable

and satellite companies and refuse to intervene in a free marketplace."

Dish has pointed out

that together they represent a large number of subs, and that they are also in

a position to stand up to what they say are broadcasters collusive and

consumer-unfriendly retrans negotiation tactics.

Also like Waldron,

Munson plans to talk up broadcasters' role as local provider of news and

weather and emergency information, all at no cost to anyone with an antenna.

"Broadcasting

is still the fundamental foundation of video distribution in the United States," said Munson.

"Cable operators built their businesses on the backs of broadcasters and

for years have raised their subscription prices well beyond the rate of

inflation. And at the end of the day, for families that would rather pay for

food than CNN, local broadcast stations provide a high-quality news and

entertainment alternative at the ultimate bargain price -- free."

MVPDs have been

calling for the government to step in and mandate some retrans reforms

including preventing station blackouts or allowing for importing distant

affiliate TV station signals if MVPDs can't reach a deal with a local

affiliate, something the FCC has to date been reluctant to tackle on its own.

Munson counted the

ways in which broadcasters were already disproportionately regulated relative

to MVPD's. That includes indecency regs, ownership caps that cable does not

share, the online public file requirement--and its sensitive political pricing

info mandate. And while he said broadcasters take issue with some of those as

outdated and burdensome, "we embrace the fact that broadcasting is a

different kind of service than the others represented on this panel."