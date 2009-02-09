Melodie Virtue Honored With AWRT 2008 Achievement Award

Melodie Virtue, an attorney and part owner of Garvey Schubert Barer in Washington, will receive the 2008 Achievement Award from American Women in Radio & Television.

The award goes to someone who has "helped strengthen the role of AWRT and contributed to the betterment of the media industry."

The award will be given out Friday, March 6, at AWRT's annual forum in Washington.

Virtue is a past president, vice president and current board member of AWRT.