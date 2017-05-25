Melania Trump Talks Online Safety

First lady Melania Trump spent some of her time in Brussels hearing about Child Focus, a center for missing and exploited children, according to the White House—she was accompanying Queen Mathilde of Belgium.

The first lady and the queen then discussed how best to educate children about online behavior and avoiding predators, the White House said.

“I learned quite a lot while listening to the presentation by the exceptional staff at Child Focus,” the First Lady said in a statement. “It is so important that we talk to children about their online activities, to let them know that computers are useful tools but can be used by people who want to harm them.”

First ladies often stake out policy issues to focus attention on. Michelle Obama was closely associated with the fight against childhood obesity.

Children's issues have been an area the first lady was expected to spotlight, including cyberbullying.