Megan Thee Stallion, Kim Kardashian, Amy Schumer To Appear on Hillary, Chelsea Clinton Series ‘Gutsy’
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Apple TV Plus docu series to premiere September 9
Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton will celebrate the women who inspired them in a new Apple TV Plus documentary series Gutsy, premiering September 9.
Based on the Clintons’ bestselling book The Book of Gutsy Women, the eight-part docuseries follows the former First Lady and her daughter as they speak to such pioneering women as Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson, said the streaming service.
The series also showcases Hillary and Chelsea’s special mother-daughter bond and the unique, multi-generational way they approach the important and timely issues highlighted in each episode, said Apple TV Plus.
Gutsy is executive produced by the Clintons, along with Johnny Webb, Siobhan Sinnerton, Roma Khanna, Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, and Anna Chai. ■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.