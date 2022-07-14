Megan Thee Stallion, Kim Kardashian, Amy Schumer To Appear on Hillary, Chelsea Clinton Series ‘Gutsy’

Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton will celebrate the women who inspired them in a new Apple TV Plus documentary series Gutsy, premiering September 9.

Based on the Clintons’ bestselling book The Book of Gutsy Women, the eight-part docuseries follows the former First Lady and her daughter as they speak to such pioneering women as Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson, said the streaming service.

The series also showcases Hillary and Chelsea’s special mother-daughter bond and the unique, multi-generational way they approach the important and timely issues highlighted in each episode, said Apple TV Plus.

Gutsy is executive produced by the Clintons, along with Johnny Webb, Siobhan Sinnerton, Roma Khanna, Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, and Anna Chai. ■