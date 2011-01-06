MeetingsMultiply As FCC Vets Comcast/NBCU Draft

A flurry of ex parte filings at the FCC in the Comcast/NBCU

proceeding were posted Thursday as commissioners and their staff vetted the

FCC's draft approval of the deal and interested parties made their cases. A

commission source says there is no new draft since the initial one was

circulated just before Christmas.

For example, Comcast and NBCU execs met with top

staffers to Democratic Commissioner Mignon Clyburn on Jan. 4 to talk up its

commitment to adding 10 new minority-controlled independent nets, and

apparently to defend the eight-year timeline for doing so. According to its

filing, Comcast execs including Comcast EVP David Cohen and NBCU

General Counsel Rick Cotton explained "that the timeline for adding those

independent networks is reasonable given how long it typically takes to

identify, contract with, and launch a new network."

They also talked about their recent proposal to expand

broadband deployment and adoption. The issues of minority media ownership and

broadband deployment are among Clyburn's key focuses.

They also responded to "arguments advanced by the

American Cable Association," (ACA) without specifying what those were.

ACA got very specific in its meetings with top staffers

to Democratic Commissioner Michael Copps. According to its filing, association

President Matt Polka lead a delegation that told the FCC that a

baseball-style arbitration for carriage negotiation impasses--one of

the FCC's proposed conditions on the deal, according to the draft--would

provide no relief for small cable operators.

The FCC is also proposing to make Comcast/NBCU pay the

arbitration fee for small operators that win such arbitration, but not for

those that lose them. ACA says that "fee-shifting" proposal

looks attractive on paper, but in practice would not help their members for the

following reasons: "(1) smaller MVPDs [multichannel video program

distributors] view their odds of winning an arbitration as very low because

they cannot precisely predict the result of an arbitrators' fair market value

calculation, whereas Comcast-NBCU is much more capable of doing so; (2)

smaller MVPDs are risk adverse to having to pay their own arbitration

costs; (3) smaller MVPDs would not be reimbursed for all of its cost

related to an arbitration, particularly its internal costs; (4)

smaller MVPDs will expect Comcast-NBCU to outspend smaller MVPDs in

arbitrations as a rational and profit maximizing strategy further reducing

their chances of winning the arbitration; and (5) smaller MVPDs will be

reluctant to utilize arbitration until after other smaller MVPDs have

taken the high risk of being the first to arbitrate."

Between them, Dish and DirecTV execs met with staffers from

the offices of Clyburn, Copps and Republican Commissioner Robert McDowell,

in at least Dish's case to push for applying program access, arbitration

and standstill provisions that apply to traditional and online content alike.

Bloomberg, a big critic of the deal, also met

with Copps' staffers to push for a neighborhooding requirement--some

variation is said to already be in the draft--that would require Comcast to

place a business news competitor like Bloomberg's TV channel adjacent to other

business news channels like NBCU's CNBC.