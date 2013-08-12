Mediacom: Retrans Enforcement Needs Teeth

Mediacom Monday tried

to shame the FCC into acting on its long-standing retransmission consent

proceeding by rethinking its conclusion about the limits of the FCC's power in

retrans disputes. Mediacom chairman Rocco Commission has been trying to get the

FCC more involved in resolving retrans disputes for years.

In a letter to

Michelle Ellison, chief of staff to FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn, Mediacom

SVP and general counsel Joseph Young suggested that the FCC, at least under the

last two chairs, has taken a Homer Simpson approach to retransmission consent

disputes and blackouts: "[H]ide under some coats and hope that, somehow,

everything will work out."

Young told Ellison

that such an approach was indifferent to the authority that the FCC has to

protect consumers. He said he hoped chairwoman Clyburn would, by contrast, act

decisively in the short term and in the long term the FCC would re-evaluate the

conclusion "that the FCC is powerless." But he said that, based on

reports about the current dispute, "it seems that the commission once

again is hiding under the cloak of powerlessness and doing nothing more than

jawboning and warning the parties to obey the toothless rules on good faith

negotiation."

Clyburn said last

week that she was unhappy with the lack of a deal in the CBS/Time Warner Cable

dispute and reiterated that she was prepared to take "appropriate

action" if the dispute were not resolved. She has not said just what that

action might be.