Mediacom, O’Rielly Vent over President’s Preemption Speech

Industry players and policymakers were quick to react to the President's speech in Iowa promoting municipal broadband and slamming other ISPs over price and service.

The American Cable Association praised the President, but one of its high-profile members saw it quite differently.

This from Rocco Commisso, the CEO of Mediacom: “I think it is fair to say that the only reason the vast majority of Iowans are able to enjoy broadband speeds that are significantly faster than dial-up, DSL or cellular 3G and 4G service, for that matter, is because Mediacom has honored its commitment made 15 years ago. At a time when no one else was willing to spend the money, we promised to take the necessary risks to ensure that the citizens of Iowa were not mere bystanders in the digital revolution, but active participants in the broadband economy. Mediacom has enriched the lives of Iowans and provided fertile ground for businesses, large and small, to prosper and grow.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.