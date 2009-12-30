Mediacom: Mediation With Sinclair Has Yet To Yield Deal

Related:FCC Preserves Retrans 'Good Faith' Provision

A

Mediacom spokesman confirmed that the cable operator held a negotiation session

in Washington Monday with a

third-party mediator--"from outside the FCC"--in an attempt to

resolve, so far without success, their retransmission consent dispute with

Sinclair.

Why

Washington? "That is where

the mediator is," said the spokesman.

He

said the mediation ended "unsuccessfully," adding: "We are still

trying to negotiate a deal with Sinclair."

TheFCC has been under pressure from Congress to step in and mandate Mediacom

carriage of Sinclair stations while it considers a retrans complaint by

Mediacom that Sinclair was not negotiating in good faith. The flap involves two stations in Cedar

Rapids, Iowa: KGAN, Sinclair's

CBS affiliate, as well the Fox affiliate KFXA, which Sinclair operates under a

local marketing agreement.

That

Capitol Hill interest is driven in part by the fact that constituents could

lose cable access to college football bowl games slated for early January,

including the national championship Jan. 7 and the FedEx Orange Bowl Jan. 4

between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The

current retrans deal expires Dec. 31.

Time

Warner Cable and Fox also are currently in retrans negotiations on a deal that

expires Dec. 31 and that threatens to deny some viewers cable access to college

bowl games, including in New York.

Sen.John Kerry (D-Mass.) has called on the companies to resolve it for the

emotional well-being of sports fans. The TWC-Fox negotiations have been

expected to carry on into the wee hours of the holiday (Related:Cover Story: Retrans...The Bloody Battle to Save Broadcast Television).

The

FCC has historically not stepped in to force carriage in retrans disputes. By

contrast, there have been several instances of viewers losing access to TV

station signals for a time due to stalled negotiations.

During

a dispute between Time Warner and Disney back in 2000 that resulted in ABC

programming going dark, then Democratic FCC Chairman William Kennard did say

that consumers should not be held hostage to retrans disputes and that

"this should never happen again."

But

one veteran cable attorney said there could be a new argument for FCC

intervention driven by the transition to digital. "There is a changed

circumstance from that retrans round," he said. "I would argue that

there is a basis for the commission to get involved more than they did before

because they implemented by Congressional edict a digital transition to make it

harder for people to get the signal on a television except by pay TV. To say

they have no greater responsibility when people lose signals is not that

convincing an argument."

But

the government also spent $1.5 billion or so to make sure over-the-air viewers

could get a picture. "If you are a cable customer, particularly in a place

like New York City, where you

typically wouldn't be getting an over-the-air signal because of the problems

with over-the air reception, why would I have spent any money to get a

converter box as a backup."