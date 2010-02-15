Media Ready to Back Childhood Obesity Plan

Food marketing is likely to get renewed attention in Washington

over the coming weeks as government agencies try to figure out a battle plan

against childhood obesity.

Ad agency lobbyists say they support the initiative, especially if it means

more emphasis on exercise and phys ed in schools, and not on restrictions on

advertising as some kind of magic cure for the obesity problem.

President Obama last week signed an executive order mandating the creation

of a childhood obesity task force. He also gave the task force 90 days to come

up with an action plan, and urged "a generation" to solve the problem through a

"coordinated federal response." The group will be chaired by Melody Barnes,

director of the Domestic Policy Council, according to a White House

spokesperson.

While there was no mention of involvement by the FCC or the Federal Trade

Commission, the task force will include the chiefs of whatever agencies Summers

chooses. Also involved will be the secretaries of the Interior, Agriculture,

Health and Human Services, and Education departments; the director of the

Office of Management and Budget; and heads of other groups.

The issue also has the attention of Michelle Obama, who has made it a

priority through a "Let's Move" campaign. "She will encourage involvement by

[figures] from every sector-the public, nonprofit and private sectors, as well

as parents and youth-to help support and amplify the work of the Federal

Government in improving the health of our children," the president wrote.

Media companies were eager to associate themselves with the public-education

portion of the initiative. The First Lady appeared on Good Morning America

to promote the campaign, which will also be featured under NBCU's iconic "The

More You Know" umbrella public-service effort. Nickelodeon pledged its support

as well.

Childhood puts a strain on the health-care system, the president pointed out

in a memo to the heads of all departments and agencies including the FCC and

FTC: "We must act now to improve the health of our nation's children and avoid

spending billions of dollars treating preventable disease."

In the wake of FTC scrutiny of the issue and the Surgeon General's warnings

that childhood obesity was the top health threat to kids, food marketers came

up with the Food and Beverage Advertising Initiative in November 2006. The move

was meant to promote healthier products, limit snack food advertising that

targets kids under 12 and push for additional steps. The FTC is vetting the

results of that self-regulation.

In December, the FTC teamed with a group comprising representatives of the

Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and

the Department of Agriculture on draft recommendations on nutrition guidelines

for marketing food to kids. The recommendations include expanding the

definition of "children" to include 13-to-18-year-olds.

A government-industry childhood obesity task force, which was launched when

the FCC was headed by Kevin Martin and included members of Congress, major food

marketers and media executives, failed to come to an agreement on strategies

for addressing the issue. "The consumer groups felt that what the advertising

community was offering was insufficient, and there was no ability to finally

broker an agreement," says Dan Jaffe, executive VP of government relations for

the Association of National Advertisers. He hopes that the new task force will

provide another opportunity for that cooperation, particularly something that

involves the government.

According to Dick O'Brien, executive VP and director of government relations

for the American Association of Advertising Agencies, marketers are part of the

solution. "We're delighted that Mrs. Obama is doing it," he told B&C.

"She really can bring an enormous moral force to solve this global epidemic. We

have volunteered to work with her as a communications industry. Basically, we

are all pretty enthusiastic about it, and we're in conversation to try to see

just how we can be part of the solution."

Jaffe agrees. "Our initial reaction is extremely positive," he says, but

adds that people should be aware of the self-regulatory steps the industry has

taken and that they "should not get diverted into regulatory cul-de-sacs with

approaches that will not work."

Jaffe remains concerned about the draft recommendations from the FTC and

others, which he expects will be released as a proposal for comment by

month-end. "That proposal certainly needs to be looked at very closely because

it is extraordinarily restrictive," he says. For example, cereals with more

than 13 grams of added sugar could not be advertised to kids. As Jaffe puts it:

"A lot of things that would be perfectly sensible for children's diets wouldn't

be able to be advertised."