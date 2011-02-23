Media Ownership Rules Teed UpIn Court, Again

Media Access Project's

Andrew Schwartzman will argue for the Prometheus Radio Project in this week's

oral argument on the FCC's 2007 media ownership rule change.

Argument is being held

tomorrow (Feb. 24) in the Third Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia, the

same court that stayed the initial media ownership deregulatory changes eight

years ago.

The court is hearing

challenges from groups Prometheus, Consumers Union and others which argue the

FCC went too far in 2007 by loosening the ban on newspaper-broadcast cross

ownership and

by broadcasters and newspapers who argue the FCC should have removed the ban

altogether and loosened other rules.

The FCC is independently

reviewing those rules again to see if it needs to make any changes, and had

asked the court to hold off on a decision until it could weigh in again, suggesting

it could come to a different conclusion from the members of the 2007 FCC, only

two of which remained. But the court lifted a years-long stay on enforcement of

the 2007 rules last March and got the briefing schedule/oral argument ball

rolling.

An FCC spokesman said

that associate general counsel Jacob Lewis will argue the case. On behalf of

the deregulatory side-newspapers and broadcasters-- there will be a series of

lawyers arguing various parts of the case, with Virginia Seitz of

Sidley & Austin said to be handling much of the heavy lifting, according to

someone familiar with the lawyer lineup. Each side will get a half-hour, with

the FCC getting a full hour to defend itself.

The FCC's media ownership

rules have been in a state of flux since at least 2003, when the same Third

Circuit stayed enforcement of then FCC Chairman Michael Powell's deregulatory

rule changes and remanded them back to the FCC for a second look. Prometheus

had challenged them then, too.

The FCC's 2007 decision did

not reinstate any of those Powell changes, and only loosened the

newspaper-broadcast cross ownership ban--the Powell changes included

lifting the ban altogether. But that, too, was challenged and those rules

stayed until last year, when the court said it was time get moving.