Media Merge to Host/Cover Calif. Debate

Noncommercial and commercial broadcasters, cable operators and the L.A. Times are teaming up to host and cover a Sept. 4 debate between incumbent governor Jerry Brown and Republican Neel Kashkari, billing it as the only confirmed debate between the two.

Noncommercial KQED; Telemundo's KVEA Los Angeles and Telemundo stations in San Francisco, Fresno and Sacramento; and the California Channel will televise the debate. The TV feed will also be available to public TV stations across the state.

The California Channel is like a state version of C-SPAN, sponsored by cable ops to provide gavel-to-gavel coverage of the state legislature.

KQED will also simulcast the one-hour debate on its noncommercial radio stations and provide live access to 30 more noncom radios over statewide, The California Report.

The debate will be streamed live over KQEDnews.org, latimes.com, and Telemundo52.com, and The California Channel will also offer alive stream.