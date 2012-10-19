Media Institute Tackles 'Innocence of Muslims' and the First Amendment

The Media Institute will mark Free Speech Week (Oct. 22-28)

with an Oct. 25 seminar on free speech and the Internet, with a keynote by

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) and panel discussions

of the speech implications of the Internet in general, and the issues raised by

the Innocence of Muslims video in

particular.

The latter panel will be moderated by noted First Amendment

attorney Floyd Abrams.

Patrick Maines, president of the Institute, has teed up that

Innocence of Muslims discussion with a blog

posting last month.

The Media Institute is a First Amendment think tank

supported by major media outlets.