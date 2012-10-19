Media Institute Tackles 'Innocence of Muslims' and the First Amendment
The Media Institute will mark Free Speech Week (Oct. 22-28)
with an Oct. 25 seminar on free speech and the Internet, with a keynote by
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) and panel discussions
of the speech implications of the Internet in general, and the issues raised by
the Innocence of Muslims video in
particular.
The latter panel will be moderated by noted First Amendment
attorney Floyd Abrams.
Patrick Maines, president of the Institute, has teed up that
Innocence of Muslims discussion with a blog
posting last month.
The Media Institute is a First Amendment think tank
supported by major media outlets.
