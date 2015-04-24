Media Institute Study: Wide Open Internet Is Best

The U.S. is among five countries that lead the Internet world according to an Internet "vitality" index that combines some 52 different factors in an attempt to capture the Internet "ecosystem," an ecosystem best sustained by a "wide open" approach rather than simply an open one.

That is according to a new Media Institute study by Harvard faculty member and member of the Institute's Global Internet Freedom Advisory Council, Stuart Brotman.

According to the study, the top five countries according to their ranking over all those indices are the U.S., South Korea, Japan, the U.K and France.

