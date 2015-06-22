Media Institute Salutes Baker, Noonan

CTIA: The Wireless Association president Meredith Attwell Baker and Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan will be honored at The Media Institute's Friends and Benefactors Banquet Oct. 21 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Washington.

Noonan will receive the Freedom of Speech award, and Baker the American Horizon award. Noonan is a former speechwriter for President Ronald Reagan and the author of over a half dozen books.

The Freedom of Speech award goes to an individual for promoting and advancing free speech and the first amendment. The American Horizon award goes to an individual recognized for visionary leadership in the communications industry.

Baker is former head of the National Telecommunications & Information Administration, a former FCC commissioner, and was senior VP, government affairs, for Comcast before taking the helm of CTIA in June 2014 from former president Steve Largent.

Wiley Rein chairman Dick Wiley will be master of ceremonies for the event, and Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, will deliver the keynote address.

The Media Institute is a nonprofit free speech and communications policy think tank supported by various media companies.