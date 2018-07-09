Media Institute Names 2018 Honorees

Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace and Urban One founder Cathy Hughes will be honored by the Media Institute this fall (Oct. 24) at its annual Friends and Benefactors Awards banquet.

Urban One is the largest African American-owned broadcast company in the country, said the institute in announcing the honorees.

Wallace will be getting the Freedom of Speech Award, while Hughes will be honored with the American Horizon Award. The speech award is for advancing the First Amendment, which is essentially the institute's charter, while the Horizon award is for visionary leadership.

Serving as master of ceremonies at the even is former FCC Chairman and iconic communications attorney Richard Wiley and delivering the keynote will be current FCC commissioner Michael O'Rielly.

The institute is a non-profit free speech think tank funded by media companies.