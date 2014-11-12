Media Institute Launching Global Internet Program

Look for the Media Institute within the next couple of weeks to launch a new global Internet free speech program, with former FCC commissioner Rob McDowell to chair its advisory council.

Media Institute president Patrick Maines declined to comment, but the effort is expected to include papers and testimony on a range of issues, including global Internet governance issues and free speech more broadly.

McDowell is an obvious pick to advise on the program. As a commissioner he made global Internet control and speech issues a signal concern. Now a partner in the communications practice of Wiley Rein, where he will remain while also wearing the advisory council hat, McDowell continues to be a go-to source for perspective on Internet governance and speech issues.