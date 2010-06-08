Media Institute: Government Should Look to Google in Journalism Inquiry

The "crisis" in journalism is not about audiences abandoning news

organizations for "newer, shinier, digital models," but figuring out how

to monetize a growing appetite for information and a continuing

interest in holding government institutions and others to account.

"Americans

still demand that someone speak truth to power, whether that trusted

voice is Walter Cronkite or Jon Stewart," says Kurt Wimmer, partner in

the law firm of Covington & Burling, in a think piece for The Media

Institute, a Washington First Amendment think tank whose trustees

include representatives of News Corp., Time Warner, Gannett, Viacom,

Verizon, Microsoft, NBC Universal and AT&T.

One truth Wimmer

says needs more attention is the power of search firms and aggregators

like Google. "It is only by considering the issue of dominance in online

search and advertising, and their impact on content monetization, that

the government can help journalists effectively weather the crisis that

they face," he says. Wimmer, a member of the Institute's Board of

Trustees, says the key is finding a way to bridge the divide between the

companies who are monetizing news (aggregators, search engines) but not

creating it, and those creating it but not connected to the

monetization that could fund more and better news. "The government need

not enmesh itself in reinventing journalism, or in considering

troublesome options such as subsidies and bailouts," he says.

Wimmer

argues that the government should be looking, instead, at search

engines in general, and Google in particular, pointing to its $23

billion in revenue in 2008 from monetizing others' content rather than

creating it. But he is more concerned with Google's power than the size

of its purse. "As we consider the crisis facing

the media today,

should we be concerned that one entity controls access to content for

virtually three out of every four Americans? The evidence is growing

that we should."

Both the FTC and FCC are considering ways to

ensure the future of journalism in proceedings and/or workshops. The FTC

has released a draft report on its inquiry that includes a number of

proposals that address the concern about search engines and aggregators.

The suggestions included ways to expand intellectual property rights to

allow news sites to collect money from aggregators and search engines.

One way would be to amend copyright laws to recognize a so-called "hot

news" right not just in the expression, but the underlying facts, of a

story, "often gathered at great expense." Another would be to hold that

caching content, which search engines routinely do in order to conduct a

search, constitutes copyright infringement not covered by fair use

protections.

Google said last fall in comments about a two-day

Fedearl Trade Commission event on the future of journalism that its

Google News site was benefitting news content creators by generating

traffic. "Google makes it easy for people to find the news they're

looking for and discover new sources of information," the company said

in a Dec. 1 posting on its public policy blog. "Google sends about 4

billion clicks each month, or 100,000 per minute, to news publishers via

Google News, web search and other services. Each click is an

opportunity for publishers to show ads, win loyal readers and register

users. They can also sell online subscriptions: news publishers can

charge for their work and ensure that it's discovered through Google --

these two are not mutually exclusive."

Wimmer sees it

differently. He cited a report from research firm Outsell that found

that "nearly half" of Google News visitors scanned the headlines without

clicking through to the sites. "As a result, Outsell concluded that,

while aggregators like Google News may 'driv[e] some traffic to

newspapers,' they also 'tak[e] a significant share away,'" said Wimmer.