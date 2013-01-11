Media Groups Talk Parental Tools for Addressing Violent Content

Media trade group heads issued a joint statement late

Thursday following their meeting with Vice President Joe Biden on the issue of

gun violence and it sounded like the meeting squared with their expectations of

a conversation rather than an accusation.

"The entertainment community appreciates being included in

the dialogue around the Administration's efforts to confront the complex

challenge of gun violence in America," they said. "This industry has

a longstanding commitment to provide parents the tools necessary to make the

right viewing decisions for their families. We welcome the opportunity to share

that history and look forward to doing our part to seek meaningful solutions."

There was no pool coverage, but according to source speaking

on background, the meeting was being viewed from the media side as the

beginning of a conversation about what the federal government can do about gun

violence and what input the entertainment industry can provide about what, if

any, impact media violence has on behavior, as well as how the industry

provides education and awareness about entertainment content -- ratings, parental

controls.

The statement was issued by the Directors Guild of America,

Independent Film & Television Alliance, Motion Picture Association of

America, NAB, National Association of Theatre Owners and NCTA.