Media General to FCC: Dish Should Be Sanctioned

Media General has told the FCC that it won't

tolerate being lowballed in retrans negotiations, that Dish is the one whose

conduct has been irresponsible, and that Dish's complaint against the

broadcaster for not negotiating in good faith should be dismissed and Dish

itself referred to the Enforcement Bureau for abuse of process and

misrepresentations.

Media General, which

has been in a protracted retrans fight with Dish (the stations went dark Oct. 1), was responding to Dish's formal

complaint against it for allegedly violating the requirement that retrans

negotiations be conducted in good faith.

"Reaching fair

retransmission consent agreements is crucial to Media General's ability to

maintain the high level of local service it provides as it faces rising costs

and increasing competition," said Media General in the filing.

"Although refusing consent for carriage to providers like Dish is

extremely distasteful, when MVPDs refuse to compensate Media General fairly for

carriage of its signals, they endanger the future quality of service to all

Media General's customers.

Dish filed its complaint Oct. 18, saying Media General had failed to respond to Dish's last offer before their retrans blackout. "There could not be clearer evidence of bad faith than when a broadcaster post-blackout refuses to even negotiate," Dish had said.

The FCC has an open

proceeding on more specifically defining what constitutes good faith

negotiations, but new FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler said this week he would have to

do his own analysis of the issue before deciding what authority the FCC has to

intervene in retrans disputes.

"DISH stands by the substance of our Complaint, and hopes that Media General will decide to negotiate in good faith and do a market-based deal to return their stations to our customers," said R. Stanton Dodge, DISH EVP and general counsel.