Media General, Dish Do Deal

Media General and DISH Network have resolved their retransmission consent dispute. Terms were not disclosed, but in a short statement Saturday (Nov. 16), the two sides said stations in 17 markets were going back up on the bird immediately.

That resolution came only a day after Media General told the FCC that Dish should be sanctioned for a laundry list of alleged sins including abuse of process and misreprentations. That came in a response to Dish's formal complaint that Media General had not been negotiating in good faith, which the FCC is empowered to enforce.

The stations had been dark on Dish since Oct. 1, and Dish had filed its complaint Oct. 18.

The affected markets are Augusta, Ga.; Birmingham, Ala.; Charleston, S.C.; Columbus, Ga.; Columbus, Ohio; Greenville, N.C.; Greenville/ Spartanburg, S.C.; Hattiesburg, Miss.; Jackson, Miss.; Mobile, Ala./ Pensacola, Fla.; Florence/ Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Providence, R.I.; Raleigh/Durham, N.C.; Roanoke/ Lynchburg, Va.; Savannah, Ga.; Tampa/ St. Petersburg, Fla. and Tri-Cities, Tenn./Va.