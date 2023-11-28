Media Deaths in Hamas-Israeli War Top 50

The death toll of members of the media killed in the Hamas-Israeli war continues to climb, including a journalist who had reported on killings in previous Israel-Palestine conflicts.

As of November 27, at least 57 journalists and media workers have been killed, on top of the harassment, detentions, disruption of communications and other obstructions to reporting in Gaza, the West Bank, Israel and elsewhere.

That is according to the Committee To Protect Journalists (CPJ), which is basing its numbers on both published reports and the testimony of sources in the region.

Of the dead, 50 were Palestinian, four Israeli, and three Lebanese. In addition, 11 journalists have been injured, three are reported missing and 19 have been arrested.

A list of the dead, most of whom were killed in airstrikes, is here.

Among those killed in airstrikes was press freedom advocate Bilal Jadallah, director of Press House-Palestine and a contributor to CPJ’s work, the group said, notably a report released back in May, Deadly Patterns, about the killing of journalists by Israeli military personnel.

“His killing leaves a gaping hole in the media landscape in Gaza where journalists are in severe peril as they cover the war that has claimed the lives of dozens of their colleagues,” CPJ Middle East and North Africa program coordinator Sherif Mansour said.

CPJ called for an investigation into Jadalla’s killing. The Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate says it believed it to be a targeted killing. The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) was reportedly undertaking its own investigation.