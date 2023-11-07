Hamas-Israeli War Takes Deadly Toll on Journalists

Candles and flowers are placed near photos of journalists killed in the fighting between Israeli soldiers and Hamas at a New York City vigil.

As of November 7, the Israeli-Gaza war has become the deadliest month for journalists covering conflicts since the Committee to Protect Journalists started keeping such records in 1992.

At least 37 journalists and media workers have been killed since the conflict began on October 7, according to CPJ.

Of those, 32 were Palestinian, four were Israeli and one was Lebanese. In addition, eight journalists have been injured, three have been reported missing and nine have reportedly been arrested.

CPJ said the death toll comes on top of “multiple assaults, threats, cyberattacks, censorship and killings of family members.”

CPJ says the Israeli government has said that during the new ground offensive it cannot guarantee the safety of journalists working in the affected areas of the Gaza Strip.

“Journalists across the region are making great sacrifices to cover this heartbreaking conflict,” Sherif Mansour, CPJ Middle East and North Africa program coordinator, said. “Those in Gaza, in particular, have paid, and continue to pay, an unprecedented toll and face exponential threats. Many have lost colleagues, families and media facilities, and have fled seeking safety when there is no safe haven or exit.”