Media Critic Byron Dorgan To Exit Senate

Senator Byron Dorgan (D-N.D.) has decided not to seek

re-election next year, which will see the exit of one of the media industry's

most vocal critics in Congress.

Dorgan, a long-time member of the Commerce Committee, has

been a big proponent of network neutrality. He co-sponsored network neutrality

legislation in the last Congress, for example. He has also been a leading opponentof media consolidation, trying at one point to block the FCC from

instituting deregulatory changes via an unusual legislative gambit.

Consolidation critic Public Knowledge was not happy to hear

of his planned departure. "We were very disappointed to learn that Sen. Byron

Dorgan has decided not to run for re-election this year," said the group

in a statement. "Throughout his career, Sen. Dorgan fought for the interests of

consumers ahead of the interests of corporate media giants. No one in Congress

is more dedicated to the cause of Internet Freedom than is Sen. Dorgan. He is a

true Internet champion."