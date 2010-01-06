Media Critic Byron Dorgan To Exit Senate
Senator Byron Dorgan (D-N.D.) has decided not to seek
re-election next year, which will see the exit of one of the media industry's
most vocal critics in Congress.
Dorgan, a long-time member of the Commerce Committee, has
been a big proponent of network neutrality. He co-sponsored network neutrality
legislation in the last Congress, for example. He has also been a leading opponentof media consolidation, trying at one point to block the FCC from
instituting deregulatory changes via an unusual legislative gambit.
Consolidation critic Public Knowledge was not happy to hear
of his planned departure. "We were very disappointed to learn that Sen. Byron
Dorgan has decided not to run for re-election this year," said the group
in a statement. "Throughout his career, Sen. Dorgan fought for the interests of
consumers ahead of the interests of corporate media giants. No one in Congress
is more dedicated to the cause of Internet Freedom than is Sen. Dorgan. He is a
true Internet champion."
