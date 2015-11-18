Media Companies Score High Marks for LGBT Equality

Ten entertainment and media companies recorded a top rating of 100 on the latest Human Rights Campaign Foundation corporate LGBT equality index.

The index rates businesses on "inclusive policies, practices and benefits for LGBT employees" and relies on self-reported information from companies surveyed as well as on other sources including the SEC and IRS.

Getting the highest mark, which means they are tabbed "Best Places to Work for LGBT Equality," were AMC, CBS, Comcast, DirecTV, Sirius XM, Sony Corp. Sony Pictures Entertainment, Time Warner, Viacom, and Disney.

Time Warner Cable also got a 100 score, but was in the telecom category along with 100-scorers AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco, Level 3, and Qualcomm.

The 14th edition of the index found a record 407 companies achieved that top rating, despite more stringent criteria. That compares to the most recent index scorecard in 2012, when 189 companies got that 100 score. Only 13 companies achieved it in the first year of the index.

HRC Foundation said that 679 companies responded to the survey, which means a majority got the 100 scores.