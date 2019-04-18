Media Bureau Makes Staff Moves

The FCC's Media Bureau has upped one official and added a second.

Bureau chief Michelle Carey said Thursday (April 18) that associate bureau chief Holly Saurer has been named deputy bureau chief and Paul Jackson has joined the bureau as associate bureau chief.

Suarer is a long-time FCC vet, having served attorney adviser with the Policy Division and senior legal adviser to the bureau chief. Before that she was adviser to former chairman Tom Wheeler and acting adviser to commissioners Mignon Clyburn and Jessica Rosenworcel.

Jackson joins the FCC from the House Energy & Commerce Committee where he was a staffer focusing on digital commerce and consumer protection. But he is an FCC vet as well, having served as special assistant to then-FCC chair Michael Powell. His resume also includes a stint at News Corp.

“The Bureau has relied on Holly’s breadth of knowledge for many years, and Paul’s significant private sector and Hill experience will provide a unique perspective," said Carey. "The decades of expertise they each bring to their roles will be invaluable to the work of the Bureau.”