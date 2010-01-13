Media Bureau Dismisses Mediacom Retrans Complaint Against Sinclair

The FCC's Media Bureau dismissed Mediacom's retransmission

consent complaint against Sinclair on Wednesday (Jan. 13).

Mediacom asked the FCC to do so after it announced Jan. 7 it

had come to terms with Sinclair on a new carriage deal. Mediacom had complained

that Sinclair was not bargaining in good faith.

The complaint was dismissed with prejudice, which means that

Mediacom can't bring the same claim again. Mediacom had asked for that to be

the case, but it does not mean the company is happy with the retrans process.

In the wake of their retrans battle, Mediacom Chairman Rocco

Commisso talked generally about "broadcasters engaging in economic

blackmail," and has already told Senate Communications Subcommittee

Chairman John Kerry (D-Mass.) Mediacom is all for an effort to reform retrans.

Kerry has said he plans to look into the process to try and

prevent the threat of viewers losing access to college bowl games and other

must-have programming.