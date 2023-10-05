Media Asks Court To Allow Cameras Into Trump Election Interference Trial

Former President Donald Trump at his fraud trial in New York State Supreme Court.

A coalition of media outlets have asked for permission to provide the public with video access to the election interference trial of former President Donald Trump.

The trial is to begin on March 4, 2024, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, presided over by Judge Tanya Chutkan. That is the day before Super Tuesday.

The outlets, which include ABC, CNN, CBS, C-SPAN, the National Association of Broadcasters, Tegna and others, filed a motion with the court asking to be able to “record and telecast the trial by the media, or by the Court publishing its own livestream on YouTube, or releasing video/audio at the end of each trial day.”

Since there is currently a ban on cameras in federal criminal trials, the groups also asked the Federal Judicial Conference to grant the outlets an exception to its ban on cameras in federal criminal trials.

“The Coalition is asking for this exception due to the uniquely high public interest in this case and the unprecedented nature of a trial of a former president,” C-SPAN said. “The Coalition advocates this exception as an opportunity for the American public to assess the process and results for themselves in real time.”

C-SPAN has been a leading voice for providing greater public access to courts through video and audio on traditional cable and streaming media.