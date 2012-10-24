McSlarrow to Head Comcast's Mountain Region

Confirming a reportMonday in B&C/Multichannel News, Comcast announced

Wednesday that Kyle McSlarrow, who has been president of Comcast/NBCU's D.C.

office, has been named regional VP of the Mountain Division, overseeing cable

systems in Utah and Arizona.





He will report to Steve White, president of the West Division

and be based in Salt Lake City.





"We're delighted Kyle will now be turning all of his

attention to our business operations which has been a goal of his since he came

to Comcast," said David Cohen, executive VP of the company.





McSlarrow said when he left the National Cable and Telecommunications

Association a year and a half ago -- he had been president -- that he was

looking to get into the operations side of the business.





The release did not talk about who Comcast would bring, or

name from within, to replace McSlarrow as head of the Washington office. He had

been heading up both operations and public policy in Washington. According to a

source speaking on background, McSlarrow will not be replaced. The D.C. office

had been reporting to McSlarrow, who had been reporting to executive VP David

Cohen. As B&C/Multi reported initially, Cohen will

oversee the D.C. office.





"Kyle brings a diverse background of public policy,

operational acumen, and deep experience in cable and programming and I'm very

pleased he will be joining my team," said White in a statement. "His operations

experience in D.C., and his multiple years at the National Cable and

Telecommunications Association, will be a great asset to us in the Mountain

Region as we continue to develop and roll out innovative products and services

to our customers."





McSlarrow joined the company in April 2011 from the NCTA,

where he had been president since March 2005.





McSlarrow knows all about overseeing budgets and staffs. He

previously served as the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Energy, which

boasted more than 100,000 employees and a budget of $23 billion, according to

his Comcast bio.