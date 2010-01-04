McSlarrow: Free Press Crying 'Collusion' In Crowded, Competitive Marketplace

National Cable & Telecommunications Association

President Kyle McSlarrow issued an

extensive statement Monday branding Free Press' suggesting that TV

Everywhere is collusion "strange" at best, and vigorously defending what he

called an effort to come up with a business model for compensating programmers

for online content.



In a conference call with reporters Monday, Free Press and other advocacy groups said they were not opposed to pay models for content, just not ones that included companies getting together to create an anticompetitive model of exclusive delivery of Internet content.



Free Press wants Congress and the Justice Department to

investigate TV Everywhere for possible collusion among its cable, satellite and

telecommunications participants.





"The call for an 'investigation' of TV Everywhere has

no factual or legal basis no matter how many times Free Press and its allies

repeat the words 'collusion,' 'cartel' and 'illegal.' In the name of

protecting competition, they would actually reduce the amount of online content

available to consumers," he said.





McSlarrow suggested that TV Everywhere would increase the

content available online "at no extra charge," thus promoting the

broadband adoption the FCC is so keen on. "Free Press' theory seems to be

that TV Everywhere poses a threat Ëœto kill' online video competition because it

would only be available to cable and other pay TV subscribers. But they

get it exactly backwards: it is an effort to ensure more content than

ever is distributed over the Internet at no extra charge to consumers,"

said McSlarrow.





"As much as Free Press would like to suggest that

something is radically different in this case, the TV Everywhere model would be

nothing more than content owners extending their copyright licenses to allow

multichannel video providers to make their programming available online."





He also suggested TV Everywhere was a work in progress.





"The fact that market participants are experimenting

with models in addition to fee or advertiser-supported models is not a sign of

anti-competitive conduct," he said. "It is a sign of a dynamic and

rapidly-changing market in which no one knows the ultimate outcome."

Responding to some of that cable industry rebuttal, Marvin

Ammori, author of a study released Monday alleging possible collusion in TV

Everywhere, said that what he and others were concerned about was that the

cable industry, by which he meant cable and satellite and telephone companies,

were colluding to transfer their multichannel model to cable in an effort to

foreclose "disruptive" competition from other online video delivery

models.





Free Press Policy Director Ben Scott said that his group was

not opposed to content companies charging for online content, though he had

some troubles with the ESPN 360 models. Instead, he said, it was the bundling

of content and making it only available to cable subscribers.





The groups cited news reports of incumbent phone

conversations and face-to-face meetings about TV everywhere that avoided paper

trails.





And on the topic of papers, Ammori said that they were not necessarily

against new business models, even ones that required getting together. But he

said that if that was necessary to save the cable industry, it should seek an

antitrust exemption from the government, as the newspaper industry did in proposing

to get together and put its content behind a pay wall. "The cable industry

should come to Congress or to the FTC and argue for an exemption to try to

preserve their business models," he said.





Comcast's name came up repeatedly in the Free Press press

conference Monday.





Ben Scott said their concern about TV Everywhere predated

the proposed merger of Comcast and NBCU, but that the deal put an exclamation

point on TV Everywhere that Scott says wasn't there before.





"We have been working on TV Everywhere since before we

knew there was going to be a merger," says Scott. "From our

perspective the two are separate issues, however in the context of the merger

review, the TV Everywhere question becomes all the more urgent because with

Comcast/NBC you have the combination that would have maximum incentive to

preserve the traditional distribution model of cable TV by leveraging its new

content assets."





McSlarrow in his rebuttal said the TV Everywhere model is

essentially independent, one-on-one negotiations between content owners and

distributors, the sort of vertical deals he says are like "any arrangement

between a content company and a distributor."





Ammori countered that even that one-on-one dealing could be

worth investigating given the market power of cable operators. But he said that

was not nearly as problematic as horizontal agreements. He said it would be

"very difficult" for Comcast to offer its Xfinity service

exclusively in its regions and not compete in other regions "unless it

also knows that other cable operators won't compete in the Comcast

region."





He said it would be tough to set pricing terms unless others

were walking in lockstep.





In essence, he was saying that for the interlocking vertical

agreements to work, there would de facto have to be some horizontal agreements

not to compete.



