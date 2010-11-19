McSlarrow Draws Industry Plaudits

Praise for National Cable & Telecommunications

Association President Kyle McSlarrow quickly followed the news Friday that

he would be leaving next spring for a job--yet-to-be-determined--in the

industry he has been championing in the halls of Congress and the FCC.

"Kyle has been a tremendous leader and invaluable

source of guidance and innovative thinking as our industry has faced a time of

rapid change and public policy debate," said Brian Roberts, chairman of

Comcast, NCTA's largest member. "Kyle has earned wide respect

from the Washington community and is a true friend and colleague to cable and

to Comcast."

"We are grateful for Kyle's leadership and

strategic vision, which have guided the NCTA and the industry through a

time of great change," said Glenn Britt, chairman of the second biggest

cable company, Time Warner Cable. "Kyle is respected as a tough but fair

advocate for the issues critical to the success of the cable industry, and we

wish him luck with his future endeavors."

Praise came from the programming side as well.

"Kyle has been an outstanding leader and representative for NCTA and the

cable industry over the past six years," said Discovery President David

Zaslav, "and he has also been a great partner for programmers and content

providers like Discovery, helping to put our interests at the center of the

agenda. We will certainly miss Kyle's vision and guidance as the leader of

NCTA, but we are fortunate that he plans to remain a part of the industry."

His opposite numbers at other Washington

communications associations joined in the applause.

"Over the years, Kyle and I devoted a lot of

time and energy to building a strong personal relationship, one that allowed

both organizations to grow and prosper as well as craft creative solutions to

important public policy questions," said American Cable Association

President Matt Polka. "As President and CEO of the National Cable &

Telecommunications Association for the past five years, Kyle deserves enormous

praise for reaching out to ACA's leadership and

recognizing that the independent operator community is an important part of the

cable industry. Whether the issue was digital television, set-top boxes, or

broadband stimulus funding, NCTA and ACA worked together to achieve

results that struck an appropriate balance between the needs of government and

the concerns of private industry...."

"Kyle McSlarrow has served NCTA

with class, distinction and integrity," said NAB President Gordon Smith.

"He was particularly gracious to me when I made the transition from

Capitol Hill to NAB, and I will forever be grateful for his wise counsel and

friendship. We wish him well as he segues into another leadership role in the

cable industry."

"On behalf of the leaders, members and all

stakeholders at Women in Cable Telecommunications, we would like to express our

support and appreciation for all that Kyle McSlarrow has done during his

leadership at NCTA to support industry diversity and inclusion. We look

forward to continuing to work with Mr. McSlarrow and NCTA both during

his transition and thereafter," said Maria Brennan, president of Women In

Cable Telecommunications. "All of us at WICT are delighted that Mr. McSlarrow

will continue his career in the cable industry that he calls home."