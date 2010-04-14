McSlarrow Among Witnesses at Set-Top Boxes Hearing

While the House Communications Subcommittee hearing on

set-top boxes has been postponed from Apr. 15 due to a conflict with a

full-committee markup, National Cable & Telecommunications Association

President Kyle McSlarrow will head the list of witnesses, according to a

memorandum to Democratic staff circulated Tuesday (Apr. 13).

Also slated to testify at the hearing, which has not yet

been rescheduled, are Public Knowledge President Gigi Sohn, Michael Williams of

Sony Electronics, David Young of Verizon and Matthew Zinn from TiVo.

The hearing was called to vet the FCC's national broadband

plan proposal to create a robust retail market in set-tops and mandate a

navigation device that would become the "standard interface" for both

broadband and traditional multichannel video delivery.

The FCC argues that such a gateway device would help spur

broadband adoption since 99% of households have a TV and only 75% of households

have a computer.

The FCC has slated a notice of inquiry on the gateway

devices as one of the first broadband plan implementation actions teed up for

its Apr. 21 FCC meeting. A notice of proposed rulemaking is planned by the end

of the year, and the commission anticipates the industry replacing its current

set-tops with the new device starting by the end of 2012.

The FCC says consumer electronics companies should be able

to sell inexpensive, network-neutral devices that can access content

independent of any particular MVPD or third party, allowing those consumer

electronics companies to design to a common interface and to open standards.

The device will also need to pass through content protection flags from cable

operators.

The FCC wants to both create a broadband-boosting gateway

and spur a retail market in set-tops, a market that both the FCC and the cable

industry acknowledge was not created by the FCC's mandate that the industry

separate the channel-surfing and security functions of set-tops.

That created the CableCARD regime, a hardware fix that the

industry has always argued was a forced non-solution to an issue it was more

efficiently addressing via work on a software fix.

National Cable & Telecommunications Association

President Kyle McSlarrow has suggested that the national broadband plan's

focus on a "gateway" set-top device is worth studying, but not

mandating, or at least only mandating as a last resort. And he suggested the

plan's CableCARD recommendations were misplaced.

In the wake of the initial announcement of the gateway

proposal as part of the broadband plan, McSlarrow reiterated the association's

position--which has been registered in comments at the FCC--that multichannel

video providers need the freedom to innovate to meet different consumer demands

and needs. He said proposals to "disaggregate" a service purchased by

a customer "would undercut the very premise of innovation we should want,

and are likely to fail."