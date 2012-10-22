McSlarrow Advising Romney Campaign

President Barack Obama has some supporters in high places at

Comcast, but so does Gov. Romney.

Comcast/NBCU Washington president Kyle McSlarrow, former chairman

of the National Cable and Telecommunications Association, has been lending his

expertise, albeit in an informal capacity, to the Romney presidential

campaign.

"Kyle has been informally advising the campaign on energy

and telecommunications issues," a source close to McSlarrow confirmed to The

Wire -- McSlarrow, a longtime Republican and McCain supporters last time

around, is a former deputy secretary of the Department of Energy and was the

national chairman for the Quayle 2000 Presidential Campaign.

A source close to the Romney transition advised B&C of McSlarrow's advisory role,

then offered up his name as a possible candidate for the FCC chairmanship if

the Romney camp looks beyond the two current Republican FCC members -- Rob

McDowell and Ajit Pai -- said to be strong candidates for the post.

The source close to McSlarrow said the chairmanship talk was

off base. "Any rumors regarding the FCC chairmanship are untrue," they said.